The 11 Photos I Take Every Day in Bangkok

Every time I go out taking photos in Bangkok, I end up with the same 11 photos, no matter where I go or what I see. Allow me to explain.

1. The Photo of the Street

This should not be confused with street photography. This is an accidental photo of the street that I inevitably take every time.

2. The Kitty Cat

I make a lot of cat friends when I walk around Bangkok, and many of them like to pose for photos. They are always rewarded with chin-scratches or tummy-rubs for their effort.

3. The Big Miss

There is always a scene that I just can’t catch. A real street photographer would have no trouble getting the shot, but for whatever reason the stars, or people, don’t align for me. In the photo above, the school uniforms matched the taxi perfectly, but the kids and the car started to move away before I could get there. Fail.

4. The Posing Local

I always encounter locals who strike a pose which ruins my candid photo attempts. Thai people are always messing up my shots. They are so inconsiderate.

5. The Side-Eye

When going through my shots, I always see at least one person who is wondering what the heck I’m shooting, or why I am taking their photo.

6. The Family on the Scooter

I have a problem. Anytime a scooter laden with a family drives by, especially if the family dog is also a passenger, I react like it is the first time I’ve seen such a thing and fire off photos like a crazy person. I can’t help myself!

7. The WTF Was I Thinking?

When I download my photos there is at least one that I have no idea what I was going for. I guess it seemed like a good idea at the time. Note: most of my readers have this feeling with all my photos.

8. The Selfie

For someone who has never actually taken a traditional selfie, I take a lot of selfies.

9. The “I wish I had a Time Machine” photo

When reviewing my shots, there is always one (if not most all of them) where I see my mistake and wish I’d have moved a few feet to the side or waited just a bit longer. These failed shots are usually a result of me lacking patience. Of course, If I had a time machine I should go back about 65 years to encourage Donald Trump’s parents to pay more attention to him.

10. The Bangkok is Weird Photo(s)

The Thai capital is an odd place. In the last week I have seen a monk walking the streets collecting alms with his pig, an E.T. doll in a tire on the side of a road, and a tourist walking down Khao San Road in his underwear. I love this city.

11. The Winner

I always end up with one photo I like. This keeps me coming back!

Do you see the same things when you explore in your area?

