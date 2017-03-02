Photo A Day in February Part II, or Success!

I set a goal to take a photo every day in February, and I did it! Unlike my photo-a-day attempt in January, I wasn’t thwarted by a New Year’s Day hangover or a Chinatown food poisoning disaster.

Taking photos every day is a great way to improve, and that is a big reason why I did the project. Also, by taking photos daily, often times in my neighborhood, I was free to experiment and try new things.

I should note that a couple of days I only took a few photos out of a sense of obligation. The other 26 days I went out and shot for at least 30 minutes. Some days the results were good, some days not so good. Below is a photo gallery with one shot from the good days. (To see my shots from Feb 1-7, click here.)

February Street Photos

February 9, Bangkok February 10, Train Market in Samut Songkhram February 11, Samut Songkhram February 12, Samut Songkram February 16, Singapore February 17, Singapore February 19, Singapore February 20, Bangkok February 21, Bangkok February 22, Bangkok Bangkok, February 23 February 25, Singapore February 26, Singapore February 27, Bangkok

