I set a goal to take a photo every day in February, and I did it! Unlike my photo-a-day attempt in January, I wasn’t thwarted by a New Year’s Day hangover or a Chinatown food poisoning disaster.
Taking photos every day is a great way to improve, and that is a big reason why I did the project. Also, by taking photos daily, often times in my neighborhood, I was free to experiment and try new things.
I should note that a couple of days I only took a few photos out of a sense of obligation. The other 26 days I went out and shot for at least 30 minutes. Some days the results were good, some days not so good. Below is a photo gallery with one shot from the good days. (To see my shots from Feb 1-7, click here.)
February Street Photos
26 thoughts on “Photo A Day in February Part II, or Success!”
I wonder how many times the train hits something in the market – wow are they close to the tracks. In the US, there would be all kinds of rules and ordinances about how far away they’d have to be.Love the happy, carefree fell of the kids chasing bubbles. Nice job!
Before the train comes, there are tables, baskets, sun shades, umbrellas, etc. right over and on the tracks. They make an announcement and everything collapses, but they leave some items right next to the rails as you can see. As soon as the train passes, everything pops back up. Amazing!
Excellent job, Jeff!
My favourite ones are the pictures of February 17th and February 19th.
As always I appreciate very much your posts and the outcome of your photographic work.
Thanks for sharing!
Thank you! I like those two shots as well. There are some very photogenic areas of Singapore.
Wonderful collection Jeff. I find myself sucking in looking at the train photo.
Right? That photo was all I could do. I had to get back for safety as soon as I shot that.
Good grief man do be careful. Doesn’t look like a lot of room for error there.
GREAT pictures Jeff! Thank you for sharing your February!
Thank you Marilyn!
This is a great idea…I wish I could get out and shoot every day. Love the black buddha over water
You just have to make time, even if it is for only 30 minutes or so. Right now I work from home and I’m usually done by afternoon, so I’m ready to get out of the house1
Your street scenes are so compelling. You manage to draw us into the scene … especially the train through the market. WOW!!
… but for sheer joy, nothing beats the little ones chasing bubbles ❤
Thank you Joanne. Those kids chasing bubbles were fun to shoot. I would have liked a better train photo but decided it wasn’t worth getting maimed for!
Terrific collection of photos Jeff! I love the first one of the Buddha.
Are you glad February is over?
Peta
Thanks Peta. I like that Buddha shot too. I’m glad I did it. I am still shooting everyday but don’t feel the sense of obligation I felt in Feb.
Well done, Jeff! My favorite shot is the one with carefree kids and bubbles – you’ve really captured the joy on their faces and the sense of movement. Shame they’re going to grow up and become stressed-out adults, just like the rest of us!
I’ve seen videos of that train market and it is crazy how quickly they fold away their stalls. That is one place I’d love to visit the next time I’m in Bangkok. And as for Singapore – you went on two separate trips just days apart? I was actually there on Feb 15-16, so if I had known then we could have met up for some street food and ridiculously expensive beer.
Ah man, I should have put on Facebook that I was going to be there just in case. I have a friend from Alaska that will be there this week, but alas I’m back in BKK. Yes, I went twice – Kristi had a work conference, then I went back for a photography workshop. It was kind of strange to go twice in a week.
Some great shots here Jeff – the kids in the park, the train, the night scene. The one of the woman and baby, a beautiful shot, I would have cropped off the guy on the left.
Alison
I thought about cropping the head, but I thought he sort of completed the family. The park was fun to shoot – a big, tall westerner was making the bubbles and a group of kids kept running and popping them. That boy was so happy!
Great shots, Jeff!
Congratulations on accomplishing the exercise, too. I might give it a try in April 🙂
It is a fun exercise and will help you take better photos just by practicing every day! I’d love to see the results on your blog.
Ok! Yr givin’ me goals 🙂
Amazing collection of photo a day in february part. Glad to find your post. I appreciate your work and time. Thank you so much for sharing it.
Great job!
Thank you!
Great collection. There’s something about the Feb 22 photo I really like—is he intently thinking about something or just trying to keep that cigarette in his mouth?
Thank you Caroline. I think he is trying to keep his cigarette in his mouth. That bridge is very rickety and will probably fall down soon!