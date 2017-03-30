Life As An Expat in Bangkok – Part 3: Language

When I moved to Bangkok, I was already armed with a few Thai words acquired from previous visits, but I quickly learned that it is difficult to communicate with a vocabulary of hello, thank you, shrimp, and elephant. In order to get by in my new country, I started learning Thai so I could order at restaurants, buy bus tickets, and bribe the police – you know, the essentials.
I started learning Thai at the most obvious spot: the alphabet. In case you don’t know want Thai writing looks like, here is a sample:
The first letter in the alphabet is ก and it makes a G sound. Like A for Apple, each Thai letter has a corresponding word. For ก is it gai, or chicken, and it is spelled like this: ไก่. It is two letters. It took me about a week to learn it.
After I learned ก, I started to tackle the other 44 consonants. It was slow going. I found myself constantly staring at signs and billboards trying to sound out words and make sense of the exotic Thai squiggles. This accomplished very little, other than making my head hurt very badly.
My wife also threw herself into learning the script, and one night I heard her shout out from the other room, “Holy $%^& I just read CHICKEN!” It was a minor victory, but I understood her joy.
Even though I can’t speak much Thai, I can write my letters very well. My handwriting in English is so bad I can’t even read it; my Thai writing is a work of art. At some informal restaurants and busy street stalls, patrons write their order on a piece of paper and give it to the waiter. I love these places because I can show off my beautiful Thai writing. At a food stall near our house, the owner was amazed, “You write pretty!” she said in amazement. Unfortunately, I didn’t know what she said – my wife had to translate.
At the dentist office I asked for paper so I could write my address. I didn’t know if I’d be able to talk to the taxi driver after having my wisdom teeth
ripped from my jaw pulled. “I can write it in Thai for you,” said the kind receptionist. “Oh, I can write in Thai,” I said with an air of indignation. I showed her my writing after I was finished and she started clapping like a proud teacher.
Visiting home I showed my precocious 9-year-old niece how to write her name in Thai. [See Footnote 1] She was immediately fascinated, wanting to learn how to write other words. I started teaching her and within an hour she knew all the words it too me three months to learn.
“Uncle Jeff, why are all Thai words so short?” she asked.
“Well, they aren’t. I only know how to spell short words,” I said glumly.
Once I started speakingThai, like most expats the first words I learned were “Taxi Thai.” We live off of a main road called Ramkamhaeng, and it is quite magical to get in a taxi anywhere in this metropolis of 13 million people and say the nonsensical phrase “Rom Kom Hang Roy Sip Song” and be taken to within a half mile of our house. From there, I can move the car by using my voice. I say dtrong pie and the driver goes forward; I say long saphan leo sigh and he turns left after the bridge; I say yute tee NEE and he stops. It is like a form of Jedi mind control.
As I have learned more and more Thai, it has actually made communication more difficult. On the rare occasion I actually produce a coherent sentence and pronounce everything correctly, the people respond in rapid-fire Thai and I am exposed as a fraud. Moreover, when people say something I don’t understand, I accidentally revert to Spanish, saying “Como?” or “Otra Vez” or “Repita por favor.” As you can imagine, Spanish doesn’t get you very far in Southeast Asia.
I like to walk around non-touristy areas with my camera, and there are three words I always overhear:
I hear locals say farang not in a bad way, just in a surprised way. Like, “Hey, there is a foreigner in our neighborhood. That is unusual.”
I overhear hear them say tai-roop as they talk to each other. They see a sweaty pale man taking photos in their neighborhood and are amused and maybe confused. Sometimes I hear tai-roop and look over to see a local striking a pose with a silly face while flashing peace signs because that is what Thai people do.
The other word I hear is maeow, the Thai word for cat that sounds like “meow.” This is my favorite Thai word. [See Footnote 2] I am always stopping to photograph cats. I reward them with tummy rubs and chin scratches. Locals think this is hilarous. When I snap cat photos, I often hear farang, tai-roop, and maeow all in the same sentence.
I have been in Thailand about 12 months in total, and I am embarrased that my language skills are not better. I try to speak Thai, and I know the locals really appreciate the effort, but I can’t have any sort of meaningful conversation. If I keep plugging away I am sure I’ll get there eventually. Until then, I’ll continue to get by with simple words mixed with hand signals and a dash of Spanish.
_____
[Footnote 1] I realize that everyone thinks their 9-year-old niece is precocious, but mine really is. I am not biased – I have 10 nieces, some are precocious, others not so much.
[Footnote 2] My other favorite Thai words are:
Have you ever tried to learn a foreign language?
Your niece is funny, calling you out on only knowing short words. Good luck with your studies.
She called me ought in the most innocent of ways too! Are you learning Japanese?
I’ve been studying formally and informally on and off since high school 😊
I remember the posts about your Spanish, haha. I think I would have to use a translation app! The only words I ever seem to learn are the swears!
I learned the swears in Spanish but not yet in Thai, although I know that to call someone a “monitor lizard” is really bad. I don’t know how to say it in Thai, but I got in a very rare argument the other day and could have used a few local cuss words!
Cats, everyone in Southeast Asia loves cats (myself included, half my pictures are easily of stray cats easily). As for Thai, I think the hardest thing is how they say their words, I was always laughed at if I didn’t excentuate the word in the proper way. I also love that I’m not the only one that starts spewing Spanish when I can’t think of the right word haha. I personally speak a Spanglenisian, Spanish-English-Indonesian. Great post!
Yes, the tones are the hardest part of Thai, but I didn’t have time to get into that! Near and far are both “glai” but with different tones. How messed up is that?
We have a neighbor that feeds all the cats. We call it “cat street” because there are dozens of friendly cats there. Anytime I need a kitty, I just to there.
Spanglenisian sounds like a good language to know. Maybe it can be officially recognized someday.
Wow, damn Thais and their “glai.” Hopefully you have good vision, otherwise if someone asks if you’re near or far-sighted a real bit of confusion could ensue.
It should be in the running to be a real language. A common example of my sentences is: “I went to the pasar minggu… ayer…”
You are doing great Jeff 10 out of 10 for effort : )
Thank you for the good grades. Maybe when I get back next year I’ll graduate to having a basic conversation!
Jeff, I am impressed you are doing so well the language, both speaking it & writing it. I think I would find it so overwhelming!
I may have given the wrong impression! My speaking is terrible, but yes, my writing is beautiful 🙂
It is overwhelming, mainly because there are not many similar words. With other European languages there are at least many borrowed words but not with Thai!
The mere fact that even try to speak is a win in my books Jeff!
My master’s is in Linguistics, with a specialty in second language acquisition, and I speak 3 languages other than English (all European), but I cannot fathom learning a language like Thai! I suppose if I were thrust into it, I’d do OK, but I think it’s great you are making the effort and having some success, even if you think it’s minimal. My favorite observation of yours was that when you speak just enough of a language to convince your listener that you might know it, back comes a string of words that you have no hope of comprehending! Happens to me all the time – even in languages I think I know well!
I often default to Spanish, too, when I am traveling in a foreign country and don’t speak the language. Funny how that works! I admire your efforts at even trying to learn Thai. I am sure it is crazy difficult. Any guess as to why your English handwriting is so bad, and your Thai is so good?
Another excellent post Jeff. I am so seriously impressed that you learned the script! And in only three months. We had the same way in Mexico to get taxi drivers to take us home – only in Spanish of course. I understand the Spanish words arising – now when I try to say anything in French half of it comes out in Spanish. Oh and I learned a new Spanish word – repeta. Very useful. And not enough can be said about the cat photo – brilliant!
Alison
My Vietnamese is still terrible, and I don’t even have a new alphabet to learn. There is at least one similarity with Thai, though – the Vietnamese word for cat is “meo.”
I am in awe of what you have learned in 12 months. I’d probably still be tripping over *hello* and *thank you*.
I had to laugh at the card with the 44 consonants on it. It didn’t help me at all because I couldn’t figure out what most the pictures were!
I guess precocious I’m not 😉